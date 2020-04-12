Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital payment infra enables prompt cash transfer of 28,256 cr under PM Garib Kalyan plan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:51 IST
Digital payment infra enables prompt cash transfer of 28,256 cr under PM Garib Kalyan plan

Robust digital payment infrastructure helped more than 30 crore people to receive financial assistance of Rs 28,256 crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 to protect them from the impact of the lockdown, an official statement said on Sunday. A digital pipeline laid a few years ago -- through linking Jan-Dhan accounts as well as other accounts with the beneficiaries' mobile numbers and Aadhaar Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) -- was instrumental in cash transfer under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package amid coronavirus pandemic.

This infrastructure pipeline is providing the necessary backbone for DBT flows, adoption of social security/pension schemes, etc, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. As part of Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package relief package, more than 30 crore beneficiaries have been given support via direct benefit transfer through first installment during the last week. Two more installments of cash transfer will be done in May and June.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched in August, 2014 with an aim to provide bank accounts to unbanked persons, it said, adding out of around 126 crore operative CASA accounts as on March 20, 2020, more than 38 crore have been opened under PMJDY. As many as 19.86 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 500 each in their account. The total disbursement under the head was 9,930 crore, it said.

Of the total disbursement, Rs 13,855 crore have gone towards payment of first installment of PM-KISAN. Under the scheme, nearly 6.93 crore out of 8 crore identified beneficiaries got Rs 2,000 directly in their account. National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) disbursed about Rs 1,400 crore to about 2.82 crore old age person, widow and disabled person, the ministry added.

Each beneficiary received an ex-gratia cash of Rs 1,000 under the scheme. Talking about digital pipeline, it said, it has enabled interoperable, speedy and accurate transactions as the bank accounts are enabled to carry out both cash and digital transactions at bank branches, business correspondent (BC) points, merchant locations and on internet.

The Digital Payment Ecosystem includes Bhim Adhaar Pay, RuPay debit cards and UPI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown : People flout social distancing norms in Karnataka's Bagalkot

The locals in the Killa area of the district were seen flouting social distancing norms on Sunday. The area was sealed by the district administration after it was identified as a containment zone.According to the Union Health Ministry, a co...

COVID-19: WB govt makes wearing mask compulsory in public places

The West Bengal government on Sunday made wearing masks mandatory for people visiting public places, a senior official saidAn order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha Sunday eveningMouth and nose should be covered by...

Ahmed Patel rues spread of hatred on social media

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday took a dim view of what he called the spreading of hatred in society by certain groups amid the coronavirus outbreak, and demanded strict action by government. In a video message posted on Twitte...

With over 21,300 coronavirus deaths, U.S. spends Easter Sunday on lockdown

Americans spent Sunday on lockdown as the U.S. toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 21,300 deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases over the Easter weekend. With almost all the country under stay-at-home orders to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020