Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT suggests Home Min to permit limited activity in select sectors with safeguards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:07 IST
DPIIT suggests Home Min to permit limited activity in select sectors with safeguards

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has suggested the Home Ministry to allow limited activity in certain sectors such as heavy electricals and telecom equipment with reasonable safeguards. In a letter to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the department said that these activities are essential to improve the economic situation and provide liquidity in the hands of the people.

"It is felt that certain more activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision regarding extension and nature of lockdown is taken by the central government," it said. The exit plan from the lockdown is recommended after getting suggestions from a detailed interaction with various states and industry bodies.

The department has suggested that industries which can be allowed to operate must ensure single entry points for workers, sufficient space for ensuring social distancing, use of separate transport for ferrying workers or make stay arrangements in factory premises, high quality regular sanitization of the premises, and state and district authorities, while allowing these new activities, should ensure strict observance of these conditions. It has also recommended free movement of vehicles and manpower in certain sectors.

Big companies with proper sanitation and distancing norms in place in sectors such as textiles, automobiles and electronic manufacturing - 20 per cent to 25 per cent capacity in single shift may be considered to start with, according to the letter. Besides those firms or MSMEs with export commitments need to be allowed to operate with minimal manpower and necessary movement of material as a new entity. Certain industries which can be permitted to start with minimum manpower and proper sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards on a single shift basis include telecom equipment and components including Optic Fiber Cable; compressor and condenser units; steel and ferrous Alloy mills; spinning and ginning mills, power looms; defence; cement plants; pulp and paper units; fertilizer plants; paints; plastic; automotive units; gems and jewellery; and all units in SEZs and EOUs.

Further it has stated that housing and construction sectors need to be allowed if the labourers stay at the sites with all facilities and safeguards. Contractors shall ensure safety, sanitation and distancing norms. It suggested that all transport vehicles of all sizes, whether inter-State, intra-State or intra-city, need to be allowed, whether empty or full, by all enforcement agencies without asking any question.

The department has stated that all street vendors like fruit and vegetable sellers should be allowed by the states to improve doorstep delivery and also provide much-needed liquidity to this population. I It has also asked for certain repairing units like those individuals or small agencies involved in providing repair services in mobile, refrigerator, air conditioner, television, plumbing, cobblers, ironing (dhobi), electrician, automobile mechanics, cycle should be allowed. For the rubber sector, it has suggested that certain rubber items may be given priority for starting manufacturing, while keeping in mind the safety, sanitation and distancing norms. It can include pressure cooker gaskets, LPG hoses, adhesives, hospital rubber sheets, medical – silicon, pharma stoppers, boots, catheters, anesthesia bags, valves, and dental supplies.

Lastly, the department has recommended that timber, plywood and wood-based industry provides packaging material to pharma companies, FMCG and other companies producing essential commodities should also be allowed by state authorities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown : People flout social distancing norms in Karnataka's Bagalkot

The locals in the Killa area of the district were seen flouting social distancing norms on Sunday. The area was sealed by the district administration after it was identified as a containment zone.According to the Union Health Ministry, a co...

COVID-19: WB govt makes wearing mask compulsory in public places

The West Bengal government on Sunday made wearing masks mandatory for people visiting public places, a senior official saidAn order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha Sunday eveningMouth and nose should be covered by...

Ahmed Patel rues spread of hatred on social media

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday took a dim view of what he called the spreading of hatred in society by certain groups amid the coronavirus outbreak, and demanded strict action by government. In a video message posted on Twitte...

With over 21,300 coronavirus deaths, U.S. spends Easter Sunday on lockdown

Americans spent Sunday on lockdown as the U.S. toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 21,300 deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases over the Easter weekend. With almost all the country under stay-at-home orders to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020