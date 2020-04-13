Left Menu
Development News Edition

Max Life Insurance, Yes Bank announce 5-year extension of strategic bancassurance partnership

Max Life Insurance and Yes Bank on Monday announced a five-year extension of their strategic bancassurance relationship, reaffirming their commitment to invest in building a digitally-enabled ecosystem that will provide a seamless experience for customers in their financial planning and protection journey.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 11:58 IST
Max Life Insurance, Yes Bank announce 5-year extension of strategic bancassurance partnership
The initiative will provide seamless experience for customers in their financial planning and protection journey. Image Credit: ANI

Max Life Insurance and Yes Bank on Monday announced a five-year extension of their strategic bancassurance relationship, reaffirming their commitment to invest in building a digitally-enabled ecosystem that will provide a seamless experience for customers in their financial planning and protection journey. Building on the 15-year partnership, both companies said they remain committed to offering customers a broad range of need-based products and services, deploying technology across the customer value chain to further enhance efficiencies and leveraging existing ecosystems to facilitate superior experiences for their customers.

Over the years, Max Life-Yes Bank relationship has sold about 2.8 lakh policies. It has settled death claims of more than Rs 70 crore and offered protection worth Rs 34,500 crore to policy holders and their families. "In the coming five years, we plan to further enhance our business and make investments in the area of technology, new product development and customer service to ensure we journey together to help our customers realise their real value and financially protect their future," said Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and CEO of Max Life.

Rajan Pental, Senior Group President and Group Head for Branch and Retail Banking, at Yes Bank, said strategic partnerships and long-standing relationships continue to be the mainstay at the lender. "We are confident that our synergies will not only amplify our reach but also enhance the overall customer experience." Max Life Insurance is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Ltd and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance. During 2018-19, Max Life achieved gross written premium of Rs 14,575 crore.

As on March 31 last year, the company had Rs 62,798 crore of assets under management and a share capital including reserves and surplus of Rs 2,767 crore. Yes Bank has a pan-India presence across all 28 states and 9 union territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Anushka Sharma condemns attacks on frontline workers fighting COVID-19

Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday condemned the attacks on medical practitioners and discrimination faced by coronavirus patients in the country. The PK actor took to Twitter to post a statement in this regard and said she is deeply disturbed ...

'Rice ATM' feeds Vietnam's poor amid virus lockdown

A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented a 247 automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work following an ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.Vietnam has report...

FlyQuest outlasts TSM to advance in LCS Spring playoff

After a back-and-forth first four maps, FlyQuest dominated Team SoloMid in the final map, winning the match 3-2 Sunday to advance to the third round of the lower bracket in the League of Legends North America-based League Championship Serie...

FOREX-Commodity currencies fall as OPEC+ output cuts fail to allay demand anxiety

Commodity currencies slipped against their safe-haven rivals such as the dollar and yen on Monday as a record output cut agreed by OPEC and other oil producing nations failed to offset broader concerns about slumping global demand.The green...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020