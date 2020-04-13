Left Menu
VVDN Technologies announces O-RAN Fronthaul IP for both the DU & RU 7-2x split options

VVDN Technologies announces its Fronthaul Solution based on the O-RAN 7-2x functional split option between gNB-DU and gNB-RU.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 13-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 12:15 IST
VVDN Technologies logo. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): VVDN Technologies announces its Fronthaul Solution based on the O-RAN 7-2x functional split option between gNB-DU and gNB-RU. The IP can support multiple fronthaul interfaces and each fronthaul can carry up to eight layers of uncompressed IQ samples, each of 100MHz bandwidth with SCS of 30 kHz over a 25G interface and it will be further focused on the following,

eCPRI IP Solution for O-RAN Transportation IEEE 1588 PTP support block IP for Synchronization

Smart Interconnect for Packet classification and Quality of Service (QoS) Support multiple compressions/de-compressions like Block floating-point (BFP) and modulation compression

Scalable Architecture "We are potentially committed to growing in the 5G space and are trying to make the process seamless by addressing the diverse challenges with our focused engineering expertise," said Joseph George, Vice President Business Unit (5G/Data-Centre).

"Open-Radio Access Network (O-RAN) will deliver truly open fronthaul interfaces, in which multi-vendor DU-RRU interoperability can be realized along with high throughput and very low latency," he added, when asked about the challenge this solution will address. VVDN is taking a significant approach in the 5G space with its end-to-end software and hardware expertise. The O-RAN Fronthaul IP in the 7-2x split option will help in interface simplicity, transport bandwidth scalability, interoperability, lower RU complexity, and function symmetry.

Not only this, offloading the PHY function to gNB-DU will help to minimize the complexity and cost of RU, thus allowing a minimal change in the gNB-RU side due to the change in 3GPP specifications. It will also help to limit the electronics needed at the antenna site - this lowers the cost as cooling components will not be needed at the antenna site and the following sectors would be benefitted from the solution,

DU-RRU vendors ISP Provider

5G Telecom This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

