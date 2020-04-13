Symbiosis International (Deemed University) extends registration dates, defers SET exam due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/Digpu): In the wake of the unprecedented global crisis, the test date for SET/SLAT/SEED/SITEEE, which was May 2, 2020 earlier, has been postponed by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU], and consequently the last date for SET registrations has been extended from April 16 to May 10, 2020. It is expected that the university will announce the new test date as soon as the external situation permits. Aspirants are advised to visit the SET website on a regular basis for updates and important announcements. They will also be notified on their registered email IDs and mobile numbers.

"SIU promotes the health and wellness of its students and stands tall beside the Government which is taking precautionary measures in these tough times. We are hopeful that the situation will be under control soon. After carefully scrutinizing the situation, we have arrived at the decision of postponing the test dates as well as revising the entire date structure that was to be followed for the SET tests." said Dr Rajani Gupte, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Every year SIU conducts entrance tests for admission to its 15 institutes offering 21 undergraduate programmes in Management, Law, Engineering, Economics, Mass Communication, Liberal Arts, Design, IT and Computer Applications, Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

The test structure for the examination remains the same. The entrance tests will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, simultaneously across 80 cities all over India. The tests will be conducted in two slots, the morning session, which will take place from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. For online application, please log in to set-test.org

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is nestled on a beautiful 300-acre campus, the Symbiosis Knowledge Village, on the outskirts of the city of Pune in Maharashtra, India (in addition to several campuses in other areas of Pune as well as off-campus centres in Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nashik and Nagpur). The genesis of the university stems from the Symbiosis Society, a 'Not for Profit' organisation. Its growth reflects the dynamic changes in Indian society. Today, several of its institutes are ranked amongst the best in the country and its alumni occupy leadership positions across the world.

Cutting edge technology, smart classrooms and modern infrastructure positively impact the delivery of world-class education. Diversity in the classroom and faculty rooms, internships and value-added activities lead towards the holistic development of students. The university's ultimate aim is to participate in the task of inculcating knowledge and hone skills which are vital to the professionals who graduate from the university. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

