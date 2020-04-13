Left Menu
China steel body says EU stainless steel duties are 'over-protection'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission has imposed excessive provisional anti-dumping duties on some Chinese stainless steel products, China's steel industry association said on Monday. "Hot-rolled stainless steel products are included in the EU's steel safeguard measures, which had given China quotas... The anti-dumping duties this time are over-protection," the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) told Reuters in a message.

The CISA was referring to safeguard measures the EU has officially implemented since 2019, under which it granted tariff-rate quotas for certain countries based on their 2015-17 exports. But the European Commission, the EU's executive, adjusted its measures last September to "improve the functioning of the quota for some products," including hot-rolled flat steel.

The commission is imposing provisional anti-dumping duties on hot-rolled stainless steel sheets and coils made in China, Indonesia, and Taiwan, the official EU Journal reported last week, nearly eight months after launching a probe into low-price imports. The move is part of EU efforts to "restore fair trading conditions on the Union market" and "end the price depression", the journal said.

A number of Chinese companies will be hit with anti-dumping duties with rates of 14.5%-18.9%, including affiliates of stainless steel giants Tsingshan Holding Group and Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co Ltd (TISCO). TISCO said it had no comment on the preliminary determination.

Tsingshan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other named Chinese steelmakers include Fujian Fuxin Special Steel Co Ltd, backed by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Corp, and Jiangsu Delong's unit Xiangshui Defeng Metals Co Ltd, neither of which immediately replied when asked for comment.

