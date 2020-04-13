Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as focus shifts to earnings

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as focus shifts to earnings

U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Monday after a strong rally last week, with investors bracing for an expected slide in quarterly earnings and signs of the long-term damage of the coronavirus outbreak on Corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.44 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 23,698.93. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.36 points, or 0.26%, at 2,782.46, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.89 points, or 0.32%, to 8,127.69 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

India, Pakistan plan to restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown

India and Pakistan are planning to partially reopen their economies to minimise the cost of restrictive measures imposed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials in the two countries said on Monday. Indian Prime Minister Naren...

U.S. Congress stalls over next move on coronavirus aid

An effort to rush fresh assistance to U.S. small businesses struggling against the coronavirus outbreak stalled in Congress on Monday, as the health emergency failed to overcome partisan differences between Republicans and Democrats. Senate...

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as investors brace for dour earnings

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Monday as corporate America launches into what is expected to be a painful quarterly earnings season due to the coronavirus pandemic. JPMorgan Chase Co and Wells Fargo Co will kick off the reporting se...

Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises U.S. after OPEC+ deal

Saudi Arabia has announced its official crude pricing OSP for May, selling oil more cheaply to Asia while keeping prices flat for Europe and raising them for the United States, after OPEC and its allies agreed the biggest output cut deal in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020