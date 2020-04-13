Fiinovation and SMS India Pvt. Ltd. partner for COVID-19 relief project in Pune

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) and SMS India Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram (SMS group Germany subsidiary), a leading plant supplier to the metallurgical industry, have joined hands and designed a community level CSR project for fostering awareness for COVID-19 and aiding the marginalized section of the society in Sakore Nagar and Shivaji Nagar, Pune. The project aims to support the financially weak section of the targeted areas and spread awareness on basic hygiene and advisory guidelines to safeguard the vulnerable community from the pandemic. The project will facilitate distribution of food ration and other essential supplies to aid the marginalized population.

A civil body, Spherule Foundation, based in Pune, which has been working towards bringing deep-rooted sustainable change in people's lives and creating an equal, just society, will manage the operations on-ground and implement the project in the targeted area, benefitting 1500 slum households. Various temporary distribution centres will be set up in Sakore Nagar and Shivaji Nagar to distribute pre-packaged ration items. Apart from provisioning food rations, hygiene kits will also be distributed among the beneficiaries in order to encourage them to adopt safe hygiene practices. The intervention also aims to organize various awareness drives in alignment with the information and advisory guidelines released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Fiinovation has created a benchmark for itself through its unwavering commitment in designing and delivering positive social impacts. Fiinovation continues to work for social causes even in these testing times and stands along with the community in a spirited battle against COVID-19. The public health situation requires concerted efforts and Fiinovation has been leading the way and has been designing community welfare programmes and implementing them along with its partners. During the time when the nation is under lockdown, Fiinovation has marched ahead and formulated community level awareness and relief programmes in the various parts of the country.

Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation said: "During these times of distress what matters is how we all can share responsibility to battle COVID-19. The project acts as an extension of our resolve to work for the welfare of the community. Through the intervention we can focus our energies and resources to mitigate wide-ranging human impact particularly on the most disadvantaged section of our society." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

