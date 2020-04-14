Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRIEF-S.Korea's Hankook Tire & Technology To Suspend 2 Domestic Plants from April 14 to April 16

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 05:13 IST
BRIEF-S.Korea's Hankook Tire & Technology To Suspend 2 Domestic Plants from April 14 to April 16

April 14 (Reuters) -

* S.KOREA'S HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO SUSPEND 2 DOMESTIC PLANTS FROM APRIL 14 TO APRIL 16

* S.KOREA'S HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS THE FACTORY SUSPENSION INTENDS TO ADJUST INVENTORY AS AUTOMAKERS IDLE PLANTS GLOBALLY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains

Asian stocks were set for a modest bounce on Tuesday as U.S. stock futures edged higher, although fears the coronavirus could drag on the global economy for months are likely to temper investor confidence.E-Mini futures for the SP 500 nudge...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Shes got everything you want Ionescu to shine in WNBA draftOregons Sabrina Ionescu is set to seize the spotlight in Fridays virtual WNBA draft, as players and coaches stay behind closed ...

Soccer-Brazilian football not likely to restart any time soon: CBF

The chance of Brazilian football restarting in May is more of a hope than an expectation, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF said on Monday. Brazilian football was suspended last month because of the spread of...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Putin says Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirusPresident Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and warne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020