BRIEF-S.Korea's Hankook Tire & Technology To Suspend 2 Domestic Plants from April 14 to April 16

BRIEF-S.Korea's Hankook Tire & Technology To Suspend 2 Domestic Plants from April 14 to April 16Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 05:13 IST
April 14 (Reuters) -
* S.KOREA'S HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO SUSPEND 2 DOMESTIC PLANTS FROM APRIL 14 TO APRIL 16
* S.KOREA'S HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS THE FACTORY SUSPENSION INTENDS TO ADJUST INVENTORY AS AUTOMAKERS IDLE PLANTS GLOBALLY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
