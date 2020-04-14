Indian Railways offer full refund for trains cancelled till May 3 and for advance bookings

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said full refund would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can take refund till July 31

Customers will also get full refunds of their tickets if they are cancelling their advance bookings for trains not yet cancelled, it said

The railways on Tuesday extended the suspension of all its passenger trains after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3 in view of the coronavirus spread. It also said that no advance reservation of trains tickets, including e-tickets, will be allowed till further orders. However, facility of online cancellation will remain functional. "As far as trains cancelled up to May 3 are concerned, refunds would be automatically provided by the railways online to the customers while those who have booked at the counters, refund can be taken up to July 31.

Full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled. "Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled," the railways said. India has reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths so far.

