Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways offer full refund for trains cancelled till May 3 and for advance bookings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:28 IST
Indian Railways offer full refund for trains cancelled till May 3 and for advance bookings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said full refund would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can take refund till July 31

Customers will also get full refunds of their tickets if they are cancelling their advance bookings for trains not yet cancelled, it said

The railways on Tuesday extended the suspension of all its passenger trains after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3 in view of the coronavirus spread. It also said that no advance reservation of trains tickets, including e-tickets, will be allowed till further orders. However, facility of online cancellation will remain functional. "As far as trains cancelled up to May 3 are concerned, refunds would be automatically provided by the railways online to the customers while those who have booked at the counters, refund can be taken up to July 31.

Full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled. "Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled," the railways said. India has reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

PM extends lockdown till May 3, asks citizens to bear with hardships for nation's sake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 but hinted at some relaxations post April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control and no spurt in the cases is reported. He also urged the...

Pujara flies under the radar, says Nathan Lyon

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Tuesday said that Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is often underrated and goes under the radar. But he also remarked that it would be not the case later this year as Australia and India will lock horns in ...

Deaths in England from coronavirus 15% higher than previously reported, stats office says

Deaths in England caused by the coronavirus by April 3 were 15 higher than previously reported, according to official data published on Tuesday.The latest comparable data for deaths involving COVID-19 with a date of death up to April 3, sho...

UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than shown in daily data - ONS

Britains death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15 higher than the daily statistics have indicated so far, according to data that include deaths in the community published on Tuesday.The Office for National Statistics said 6,235 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020