No Disruption in Studies: Shoolini University's VC on 16th Foundation Day

PTI | Solan | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:28 IST
SOLAN, India, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten-year-old Shoolini University celebrated its 16th Foundation Day on 13th April 2020. It was on this day in 2007 that the foundation stone of its first building was laid on the campus at Bajhol, Himachal Pradesh. In view of the closure of the campus due to the coronavirus outbreak, no festivities could be organised, but Vice Chancellor Prof. P K Khosla greeted the students, faculty and the staff through a video call to mark the memorable occasion.

Greeting them on Baisakhi and the 16th Foundation Day, Prof Khosla said he was happy to share that the University had taken a lead over most other institutions in the country in quickly adopting e-learning through virtual classrooms. "We have been able to do so because our IT team has been working on this model for quite some time. It was several years ago that we embraced e-Univ technology," he said, adding that the University was able to start online classes within three days of the lockdown. Prof. Khosla said that with little likelihood of return to normalcy in the next couple of months, the University was working on taking end-term online examinations with the aim of saving the Semester for its diligent students. While examinations for the theory portion of various subjects would be taken online, practical examinations would be taken after conducting special practical classes on weekends or during extended University timings, once the campus re-opened, he stated.

In order to enhance the learning experience of students, the University has also introduced daily Yogananda Webinars for students and faculty. Eminent persons from various fields throw light on subjects of their expertise through interactive media tools. Among those who have participated in webinars so far are former Delhi University Vice Chancellor Dr. Dinesh Singh, former IAS officer and inspirational speaker Mr. Vivek Atray, film critic and technocrat Mr. Pavan Jha and the 21Notes Valmiki Ramayan creator Yashoodeep Deodhar. Thanking the students and their parents, as well as the faculty for cooperating during these difficult times, the Vice Chancellor said measures were being taken to ensure that other significant activities of the University, such as placements and admissions, continued smoothly. "Our Placement team has been active since October last year - much before the outbreak of Coronavirus - and has finalised over 200 campus placements. It is now continuing the effort through organising online interviews," he added.

About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF. For further information, please visit: https:hooliniuniversity.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087576/Shoolini_10_year_logo_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

