Sonalika Tractors extends standby tractor facility to help farmers

India's one of the leading tractor brands, Sonalika Tractors continues to support farmers in the midst of the global pandemic. Sonalika Tractors have offered standby tractors during the crucial harvesting season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:41 IST

DI-745 III Sikander, Potato Planter. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's one of the leading tractor brands, Sonalika Tractors continues to support farmers in the midst of the global pandemic. Sonalika Tractors have offered standby tractors during the crucial harvesting season. "Looking at the current scenario of the coronavirus pandemic, we want to ensure that the farmers do not face any difficulties during this harvest season. Being farmer centric is core value and we understand that a standby tractor for the farmer at this crucial time will be of immense support to meet any kind of eventualities. The standby tractor is available at different locations offered by our Dealers on first come first basis", said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractor.

"Amongst other initiatives that we have rolled out, like extending warranty renewal of tractors, uninterrupted service and parts availability, education on social distancing and matters of health and hygiene testifies Sonalika's commitment towards betterment of farming community", added Mittal. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

