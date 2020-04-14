Monaz Noble joins Godrej Industries as independent director

Diversified conglomerate Godrej Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Monaz Noble as Non-Executive Independent Director for five years. Her tenure will begin on May 1. The strength of the board of directors will increase to 12 directors of which six will be independent directors.

Noble is the Chief Financial Officer at Novartis Global Service Centre in Hyderabad and Novartis Business Services in India. She is on the board of Novartis India Ltd as Non-Executive Director and as an Independent Director on the board of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd. Prior to Novartis, Noble was with Cadbury India Ltd where she was the Company Secretary and held various responsibilities.

Throughout her career, she has led various mergers and acquisitions and legal entity structuring assignments, which has given her rich experience on the perspectives of regulators, management, and investors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

