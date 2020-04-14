Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monaz Noble joins Godrej Industries as independent director

Diversified conglomerate Godrej Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Monaz Noble as Non-Executive Independent Director for five years.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:01 IST
Monaz Noble joins Godrej Industries as independent director
Godrej Industries is one of the Godrej Group's holding companies.. Image Credit: ANI

Diversified conglomerate Godrej Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Monaz Noble as Non-Executive Independent Director for five years. Her tenure will begin on May 1. The strength of the board of directors will increase to 12 directors of which six will be independent directors.

Noble is the Chief Financial Officer at Novartis Global Service Centre in Hyderabad and Novartis Business Services in India. She is on the board of Novartis India Ltd as Non-Executive Director and as an Independent Director on the board of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd. Prior to Novartis, Noble was with Cadbury India Ltd where she was the Company Secretary and held various responsibilities.

Throughout her career, she has led various mergers and acquisitions and legal entity structuring assignments, which has given her rich experience on the perspectives of regulators, management, and investors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Debt levels expected to sharply increase in 2020, stabilize as economies recover - IMF

Global debt is expected to increase significantly over the next year, the top economist of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, while moratoriums on debt payments and debt restructuring may need to be continued as the world econ...

United Kingdom hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 778 to 12,107

The COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 12,107 as of 1600 GMT on April 13, up by 778 on the day before, the health ministry said.302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive, the health mini...

No entry for devotees at Lord Venkateswara temple till May 3

The famous Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala will remain out of bounds for devotees till May 3 following the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD, which ...

That's the spirit! Japan hospitals find way to beat sanitiser shortage

Strong alcoholic drinks can be used when absolutely necessary instead of hand sanitiser in Japanese hospitals, authorities said, as supplies run dry as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Spirits with an alcohol proof of between 70 and 83...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020