Edelweiss Group contributes Rs 2 crore to PM-Cares Fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:21 IST
Financial services Company Edelweiss Group on Tuesday said it has made a contribution of Rs 2 crore to PM CARES Fund and Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Fund in Maharashtra to fight coronavirus pandemic

The company's over 300 employees have collectively raised Rs 11 lakhs to help over 25,000 migrant and vulnerable families with cash transfers, food grains, and safety equipment, the company said in a release

Nearly 10,000 employees have been participating in food distribution camps throughout the country, it said.

