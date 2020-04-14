Elaborate arrangements made in mandis for mustard, wheat procurement: Dushyant

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said elaborate arrangements have been made in mandis across the state for mustard and wheat procurement starting from April 15 and April 20, respectively. In view of the second phase of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, implementation of social distancing will be ensured in mandis. The number of procurement centres has also been increased substantially for avoiding overcrowding in the mandis, he said. The number of mustard procurement centres has been increased from 67 to about 140, while wheat procurement centres have been increased from 477 to about 2,000 so that the farmers do not face any kind of problem for selling their produce, he said. The state government had delayed procurement of wheat and mustard, which was to commence from April 1, after lockdown was announced last month. Chautala, whose party Jannayak Janta Party is a coalition partner of the BJP, assured that there will be no shortage of essential commodities. He also said that strict action will be taken against those who indulge in black marketing and profiteering of these commodities. Dushyant Chautala said more than 5,000 litres of country liquor have been seized in the last few days and cases have been registered. The liquor shops across the state were ordered to remain shut from March 27 after the nationwide lockdown was announced.