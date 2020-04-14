Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will discuss distressed assets fund for realty with SBI: Parekh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:32 IST
Will discuss distressed assets fund for realty with SBI: Parekh

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday said he will discuss with State Bank of India for setting up of a distressed assets fund for the real estate sector. The fund will work in a similar manner in which the public sector and private sector partnered to invest and rescue Yes Bank.

"It was a joint public-private partnership to ensure that another bank (Yes Bank) doesn't go the IL&FS way. We had to join together and put some money. "Similarly, we have to join and try to look for (real estate) stressed fund. I will talk to the SBI chairman and see whether we can come together to put capital and get some overseas player like International Finance Corporation (IFC) to come in and invest in that fund," Parekh told representative of real estate developers via video conferencing organised by real estate developer associations- Naredco and Credai.

Last year in November, the government had announced to set up a Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund - SWAMIH Investment Fund I to provide debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects. The investment manager of the fund is SBICAP Ventures.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Modi holds talks with Palestinian Prez Mahmoud Abbas; discusses COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. During his telephonic conversation with Abbas, the prime minister a...

COVID-19: Mizoram policemen donate one day's salary to CM's relief fund

Mizoram police personnel on Tuesday donated their one days salary amounting to Rs 1.41 crore to the chief ministers relief fund to aid the governments efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak. A delegation of policemen met Chief Minister ...

350 people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, tally increases to 2,684: health official.

350 people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, tally increases to 2,684 health official....

'Game Of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju and his wife recover from coronavirus

Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has shared an Instagram post recently, saying that he and his wife who were infected by coronavirus are fully recovered and safe. Hi We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020