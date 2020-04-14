Arvind Kejriwal debuts on Likee

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has opened an account on social media platform Likee to expand his reach during the ongoing fight against Covid-19, the company announced on Tuesday. Kejriwal’s Likee profile carries videos of his various press conferences conducted in the wake of the pandemic, and streams the government's press releases up to thrice a week, Likee said.

"The prevailing situation demands all stakeholders to join hands in the global war against Covid-19. The Delhi CM's Likee profile manifests the joint need to help people in these trying times," Likee Spokesperson Mike Ong said. Likee has customised its platform to reach out to Indian users in 15 languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

