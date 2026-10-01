Japanese bonds log biggest weekly foreign outflow in 6 months

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 10:16 IST
Japanese bonds log biggest weekly foreign outflow in 6 months

Japanese bonds recorded their largest weekly ​foreign outflow in six ​months in the week ‌through September 26, ​as a global bond-market selloff and the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) rate hike—along with signals of ‌further tightening—weighed on investor sentiment. Foreign investors withdrew 4.61 trillion yen ($29.16 billion) from Japanese bonds during the week, marking their largest weekly net sales since March ‌28, Ministry of Finance data showed.

Japanese long-term bonds recorded 1.34 trillion yen ‌in foreign outflows, the largest weekly amount since July 25, while net foreign withdrawals from short-term bills surged to a six-month high of 3.27 trillion yen. The BOJ raised ⁠its ​key policy rate ⁠to a 31-year high of 1.25% last month and signaled further rate hikes to ⁠counter persistent inflationary pressures driven by elevated crude oil prices.

The 10-year Japanese government bond ​yield climbed to 3.115% last week, its highest level since August 1996, ⁠amid inflation concerns and expectations of further monetary policy tightening. At the same time, Japanese ⁠stocks ​recorded a third consecutive week of foreign outflows, totaling 362 billion yen.

Elsewhere, Japanese investors sold 684.5 billion yen of foreign long-term bonds, ⁠marking a second straight week of net outflows. However, they bought 130.9 ⁠billion yen ⁠of foreign short-term bills. Japanese investors also purchased 225.8 billion yen of foreign stocks, remaining net buyers for a third ‌consecutive week.

($1 = ‌158.0800 yen)

TRENDING

1
US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

Global
2
North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blast

North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blas...

Global
3
US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

Global
4
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Roads for Less: Brazil’s Performance Contracts Offer a New Playbook for Highway Investment

Can Automation Keep China’s Factories at Home and Rewrite the Future of Global Manufacturing?

Finance, Technology and Better Jobs: The Forces Reshaping Human Development in West Africa

The Tariff Trap: How Protectionism Could Cost the US While Reshaping World Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026