Japanese bonds log biggest weekly foreign outflow in 6 months
Japanese bonds recorded their largest weekly foreign outflow in six months in the week through September 26, as a global bond-market selloff and the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) rate hike—along with signals of further tightening—weighed on investor sentiment. Foreign investors withdrew 4.61 trillion yen ($29.16 billion) from Japanese bonds during the week, marking their largest weekly net sales since March 28, Ministry of Finance data showed.
Japanese long-term bonds recorded 1.34 trillion yen in foreign outflows, the largest weekly amount since July 25, while net foreign withdrawals from short-term bills surged to a six-month high of 3.27 trillion yen. The BOJ raised its key policy rate to a 31-year high of 1.25% last month and signaled further rate hikes to counter persistent inflationary pressures driven by elevated crude oil prices.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield climbed to 3.115% last week, its highest level since August 1996, amid inflation concerns and expectations of further monetary policy tightening. At the same time, Japanese stocks recorded a third consecutive week of foreign outflows, totaling 362 billion yen.
Elsewhere, Japanese investors sold 684.5 billion yen of foreign long-term bonds, marking a second straight week of net outflows. However, they bought 130.9 billion yen of foreign short-term bills. Japanese investors also purchased 225.8 billion yen of foreign stocks, remaining net buyers for a third consecutive week.
($1 = 158.0800 yen)