Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: J-K admin forms committee for resuming commercial, industrial activities

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:27 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: J-K admin forms committee for resuming commercial, industrial activities

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said it has constituted a committee for resumption of commercial and industrial activities which were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. “A Committee has already been constituted for resumption of commercial and industrial activity in a controlled manner. The Government of India (GoI) is also issuing guidelines by tomorrow, and steps would be taken to facilitate the trade and industry accordingly,” J-K Lt Governor GC Murmu said.

Interacting with traders and representatives of various associations at Raj Bhavan here, the Lt Governor assured them that all their genuine demands would be looked into on priority, an official spokesperson said. After presenting their demand before the Lt Governor, the representatives lauded the efforts of the administration to check the spread of coronavirus, he said.

The Lt Governor was also informed that due to the lockdown, around 50,000 labourers working in brick kilns across Jammu were left stranded, the spokesperson said. Murmu asked the representatives to ensure adherence of social distancing norms, saying it is the responsibility of every individual to play his role in the fight against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Faith groups, AFL-CIO urge U.S., IMF, G20 to cancel debt for poor countries

The AFL-CIO union federation and nearly 80 other faith groups on Tuesday urged the U.S. government, the International Monetary Fund and G20 nations to cancel debt payments by developing countries so they could focus on fighting the coronavi...

Finalising mode of conducting exams in view of lockdown: JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday said it is in the process of finalizing the mode of conducting exams in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus. In a statement, the varsity said a consultative meeting was held among the vice-chan...

Toronto Defiant coach 'Fefe' retires

The Toronto Defiant announced Tuesday that Felix Fefe Munch is retiring as head coach of the Overwatch League team. Thank you for your leadership and guidance on the coaching team We wish you all the best in your future, the team posted on ...

Virus brings out the jackals in deserted Tel Aviv park

With the coronavirus keeping Israelis indoors, dozens of jackals have taken over a deserted park in Tel Aviv, scavenging for food in what is usually a playground for joggers and families. The normally timid animals wander freely among palm ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020