Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&J sees medical devices business recovery at end of year after taking coronavirus hit

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:34 IST
J&J sees medical devices business recovery at end of year after taking coronavirus hit

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it expects its medical device business to begin recovering in the fourth quarter as elective medical procedures delayed by the coronavirus pandemic start to resume. The U.S. healthcare conglomerate lowered its full-year 2020 forecast due to the hit to that business, with procedures like hip and knee replacements on hold. The division accounts for nearly 30% of total sales.

However, investors appeared to take heart that J&J did not simply withdraw its 2020 forecasts over coronavirus uncertainty as the pandemic causes massive business disruptions around the world. It also raised the quarterly dividend to $1.01 per share, and its shares rose 4.4% to $145.87. J&J's 2020 adjusted earnings forecast of $7.50 to $7.90 per share - down from its prior view of $8.95 to $9.10 - assumes any return of the coronavirus outbreak in the fall will look much different than the current global health crisis.

"If the virus does return, the world should be much better prepared to test, identify and isolate it. There may also be therapeutic options available," Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said on a conference call. Wolk said he expected elective procedures and doctor visits to largely resume in the second half of the year, with the business seeing a lingering impact but starting to stabilize in the third quarter.

Drugmakers and medical researchers are racing to develop treatments and vaccines for the novel coronavirus, which has infected some 2 million people globally and killed over 123,000. J&J plans to start human trials of its vaccine candidate by September. It signed a vaccine deal with the U.S. government to jointly invest $1 billion and hopes to be able to manufacture more than 1 billion doses.

J&J said it is developing the vaccine on a "not-for-profit" basis. "Being part of the solution to conquer the pandemic is good for all businesses, not just the business of Johnson & Johnson," Wolk told Reuters in a phone interview.

The company was not looking to recoup research and development costs and plans to price the vaccine to offset costs related to its manufacturing and distribution, Wolk said. J&J, the first major U.S. drugmaker to report earnings since the outbreak, said medical device sales in the first quarter fell 8.2% to $5.93 billion, with products used in high-margin orthopedic procedures and vision correction hit particularly hard.

Consumer health sales jumped 9.2% to $3.63 billion, driven by a surge in demand for products like Tylenol and Motrin as consumers faced with an illness that causes fever and cough stocked up on essentials. Pharmaceutical sales rose 8.7% to $11.13 billion for the quarter.

Excluding items, J&J earned $2.30 per share, beating the average analyst estimate by 30 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Faith groups, AFL-CIO urge U.S., IMF, G20 to cancel debt for poor countries

The AFL-CIO union federation and nearly 80 other faith groups on Tuesday urged the U.S. government, the International Monetary Fund and G20 nations to cancel debt payments by developing countries so they could focus on fighting the coronavi...

Finalising mode of conducting exams in view of lockdown: JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday said it is in the process of finalizing the mode of conducting exams in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus. In a statement, the varsity said a consultative meeting was held among the vice-chan...

Toronto Defiant coach 'Fefe' retires

The Toronto Defiant announced Tuesday that Felix Fefe Munch is retiring as head coach of the Overwatch League team. Thank you for your leadership and guidance on the coaching team We wish you all the best in your future, the team posted on ...

Virus brings out the jackals in deserted Tel Aviv park

With the coronavirus keeping Israelis indoors, dozens of jackals have taken over a deserted park in Tel Aviv, scavenging for food in what is usually a playground for joggers and families. The normally timid animals wander freely among palm ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020