Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suzlon Energy cancels shareholders' meet amid extension of lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:16 IST
Suzlon Energy cancels shareholders' meet amid extension of lockdown

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said it has cancelled the extra ordinary general meeting of its shareholders scheduled to be held during the day in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The extra ordinary general meeting (EGM) was originally scheduled to be held on March 24, 2020 and was subsequently postponed to April 7, 2020 and was further postponed and rescheduled to April 15.

The EGM "now stands cancelled in light of extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020 in view of COVID-19 and in light of circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the matter of conduct of general meetings in the current situation," the company said in a filing to BSE. Suzlon Group is a renewable energy solutions provider with a global presence across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and Americas. The Group is comprised of Suzlon Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

European Tour warns of smaller purses, fewer perks

The European Tour is warning its players that everything from prize money to player services will be different when golf resumes because of the COVID-19 pandemic that will have a profound financial impact, according to a British newspaper. ...

China, HK stocks drop as gloomy Q1 outlook offsets lending rate cut

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as investor worries over an expected sharp drop in Beijings first-quarter economic growth offset a brief boost from a widely expected cut to medium-term lending rates. Chinas central bank on Wed...

Matt Henry's contract with Kent Cricket mutually withdrawn due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Zealand pacer Matt Henrys contract with Kent Cricket for the first seven matches of this seasons County Championship has been mutually withdrawn due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The 28-year-old seamer was set to join Kent...

Bat coronavirus found in two Indian bat species:study

As the world grapples with coronavirus, researchers have found the presence of a different kind of coronavirus -- bat coronavirus&#160;BtCoV --in two bat species&#160;from&#160;Kerala,&#160;Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and&#160;Tamil Nadu, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020