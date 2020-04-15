Left Menu
Development News Edition

Connecting Heartfully in a Time of Social Distancing: A LIFEcast by Daaji

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:27 IST
Connecting Heartfully in a Time of Social Distancing: A LIFEcast by Daaji

HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's world seems to be filled with uncertainty, isolation, and panic. It is a critical time for the world to grapple with the pandemic and everyone needs to play a key role in stopping it from spreading as well as to make best use of this time to become a better version of themselves. There may not be a magic wand, but there are methods to support everyone during this situation. Daaji, the guide of Heartfulness, has encouraged all of us to learn to live in the moment, with the highest approach possible. As a silent changemaker, he has shared these methods through a special international LIFEcast video. Daaji's simple practices and tips are designed to support every person generally, and to help them manage the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The session also includes a guided meditation. This is an opportunity for the world to come together in the spirit of unity and love, to build human connection in the time of physical distancing, and a hopeful way forward in the face of crisis. The LIFEcast video is already popular on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6gQw3wGo_cwIn order to receive further information like the practices of Heartfulness Meditation with the help of the free guided masterclass, sign up here: https://heartfulness.org/en/lifecast/About HeartfulnessHeartfulness, in general, inspires a person to live by the heart. Heartfulness is a simple and subtle practice of meditation that connects everyone with the light and love in their hearts. Heartfulness Institute is a global nonprofit organization with thousands of volunteer trainers who serve more than a million meditators in over 130 countries. For more information, visit: heartfulness.orgVideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gQw3wGo_cw PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, 56 new cases push state tally to 695

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 695 in Gujarat after 56 fresh cases were reported in the state, Gujarat Health Department said on Wednesday. Also, two new deaths were reported in Ahmedabad and Surat, with the toll increa...

Lawyers grapple with new way of work in district courts, seek tech upgrade

Lawyers at the seven district courts in the city are struggling with the video conferencing system in place for hearing urgent matters amid the coronavirus outbreak and want the system to be upgraded on a war footing. From sending a PDF fil...

Rashida Jones, Will McCormack to star in animated sci-fi comedy for Quibi

Actors Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are set to feature in a 2D animated science-fiction comedy series developed by Quibi, the short-form streaming platform. According to Variety, the series has the working title of Filthy Animals.It rev...

Swedish spring mini-budget promises SEK 100 bln to fight coronavirus crisis

Sweden will spend more than 100 billion Swedish crowns 10 billion in its spring mini-budget to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has shut down much of the economy, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020