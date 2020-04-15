Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee rises 25 paise to 76.02 against US dollar in early trade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:34 IST
Rupee rises 25 paise to 76.02 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee appreciated by 25 paise to 76.02 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities. Forex traders said higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while concerns over coronavirus pandemic weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 76.07, and gained further ground and touched a high of 76.02 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 25 paise over its previous close. On Monday, rupee had settled at 76.27 against the US dollar.

The forex market was closed on April 14 on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Traders said investor sentiments remain fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy.

The number of positive cases around the world linked to the new coronavirus has touched nearly 20 lakh. In India, over 11,000 coronavirus cases have been reported so far. Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 766.85 points higher at 31,456.87 and Nifty up by 235.45 points at 9,229.30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 1,243.74 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.28 per cent to USD 29.98 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 98.93..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayushmann wants to play a character like The Professor from 'Money Heist'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is dying to play a character like The Professor from Money Heist and hopes Bollywood filmmakers are listening. On the popular Netflix crime-drama, Spanish star Alvaro Morte plays the role of The Professor ...

CIE@IIITH and Pernod Ricard India Foundation incubator seeks innovation on COVID-19, from women entrepreneurs

Hyderabad Telangana India April 15 ANIBusinessWire India CIEIIITH has a long-standing incubation partnership with Pernod Ricard India Foundation called WE, a social impact incubator program for women entrepreneurs. The incubator now seeks t...

Rlys to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for Apr 15-May 3 due to lockdown extension

The railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for journeys between April 15 and May 3 due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till the extended period in the wake of the coronavirus p...

COVID-19 patient's wife tests positive for disease in Assam; number rises to 32

The wife of a COVID-19 patient tested positive for the disease in Assam on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 32, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 32 cases include one who had died due to coronavirus.A woman from Dhubr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020