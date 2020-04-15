Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunisia tourism could lose $1.4 bln, govt seeks loan guarantee to issue bonds

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:52 IST
Tunisia tourism could lose $1.4 bln, govt seeks loan guarantee to issue bonds

Tunisia's vital tourism sector could lose $1.4 billion and 400,000 jobs this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic, an official document showed, as the country seeks a loan guarantee from bilateral partners to issue sovereign bonds this year. In a letter sent to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that was reviewed by Reuters, Tunisia's central bank governor and finance minister said the country's economy will shrink by up to 4.3%, the steepest drop since independence in 1956.

The IMF, which approved on Friday a $745 million loan to Tunisia to counter the effects of the coronavirus, said a new funding programme with Tunisia could start in the second half of this year. The size of the new programme remains unknown. The North Africa country has confirmed 747 cases of the virus and 34 deaths, and last month imposed a lockdown set to last until at least April 19. The outbreak is hammering its tourism sector which represents nearly 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) and is a key source of foreign currency.

"We are working with partner governments on a potential guarantee for future sovereign bond issuances in the currently difficult international context," the central bank governor and finance minister wrote in their letter. The IMF said that the fiscal deficit in Tunisia will rise to 4.3% of GDP this year, compared to 2.8% originally expected, due to the need for extraordinary expenditures over this crisis.

As part of its 2020 budget, Tunisia plans to issue bonds worth up to 800 million euros ($877 million), but officials have not given any details or date for the issue. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Kenneth Maxwell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar held back on virus hopes, yuan down after rate cut

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as investors cautiously stepped into riskier currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump edged toward rolling back some restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The greenback also...

Top China official to HK urges national security law "as soon as possible"

Chinas most senior official in Hong Kong said on Wednesday the city should work to introduce national security legislation as soon as possible as violent protests last year had undermined its rule of law, prosperity and stability.Luo Huinin...

IMF board approves emergency support for Burkina Faso, Niger - statements

The International Monetary Funds IMF Executive Board has approved support for Burkina Faso and Niger under its Rapid Credit Facility to help the West African nations confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said.In statements ...

Extension of non-immigrant visa holders in US on case-by-case basis: USCIS

The extension of non-immigrant visa holders in the US, including those from India, facing difficulties as a direct result of the COVID-19 national emergency might be provided special consideration or expedited processing on a case-by-case b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020