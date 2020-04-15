Left Menu
CIE@IIITH and Pernod Ricard India Foundation incubator seeks innovation on COVID-19, from women entrepreneurs

CIE@IIITH has a long-standing incubation partnership with Pernod Ricard India Foundation called "WE", a social impact incubator program for women entrepreneurs. The incubator now seeks to focus on COVID-19 solutions lead by women founders and innovators.

Pernod Ricard India. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] April 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CIE@IIITH has a long-standing incubation partnership with Pernod Ricard India Foundation called "WE", a social impact incubator program for women entrepreneurs. The incubator now seeks to focus on COVID-19 solutions lead by women founders and innovators. COVID-19 outbreak has created devastating effects on the healthcare systems and people. This program hopes to tide back the situation with hacks and innovative solutions.

The accelerator program will provide a platform for women entrepreneurs and women-led enterprises with access to mentorship, deployment, technology support and up to Rs 25 lakhs grant to fight back against COVID-19, with a total grant of up to 2 crores. The main focus areas for solutions are in-home care (mobile healthcare technologies), elderly care (AI based predictive technologies for risk assessment), hardware devices (point of care devices) and preventive healthcare (analytics leveraged to predict disease onset).

"The current COVID-19 situation reiterates the need for innovative solutions for Public Health in India. Entrepreneurs can provide solutions for the long-term safety of the society. I am sure this program will produce several such ideas. IIIT Hyderabad is glad to coordinate this effort and provide technological support to the women entrepreneurs of this program", said Prof PJ Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad. "Pernod Ricard India has always risen to the needs of the nation, and we believe that technology has the power to provide long terms solutions, and that too into spaces, which we have not ventured, and during these unprecedented times, our incubators serve to provide support to entrepreneurs who already had the vision towards winning this battle", said Sunil Duggal, VP Corporate Affairs, Pernod Ricard India.

The cohort-based program is also supported by CFHE at IIT Hyderabad, AIC CCMB, RICH, TIE Hyderabad. More details visit, at https://cie.iiit.ac.in/pernod-ricard/, or visit prifoundation.com

