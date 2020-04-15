Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:00 IST
Sunteck Realty FY'20 sales bookings up 2 pc at Rs 1,221 cr

Sunteck Realty Ltd on Wednesday said its sales bookings rose 2 per cent to Rs 1,221 crore during the last fiscal year on better demand despite overall slowdown in the housing segment. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,202 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

During the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 financial year, its sales booking more than doubled to Rs 698 crore from Rs 289 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. The company said it sustained strong sales momentum during the last fiscal by launching various projects.

Sunteck Realty CMD Kamal Khetan said, “the Indian economy is facing extraordinary challenges with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s still early to ascertain the impact on the real estate industry, I believe that Sunteck with its strong brand franchise and presence across the pricing spectrum, from uber-luxury to affordable segment, is well positioned to tackle challenges ahead." "Given our strong balance sheet and low debt levels, complemented by healthy pre-sales in H2FY20, we intend to maintain our operational momentum with a continued focus on execution and monetization strategies for our ready-to-move-in inventory," he added. Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty has a development portfolio of about 31 million square feet spread across 26 projects.

