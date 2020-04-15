Left Menu
TVS SCS steps up transportation of essentials through 'corona warriors'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:58 IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of diversified conglomerate TVS Group, has taken up measures to serve companies that are reinventing themselves to manufacture coronavirus related equipment. The city-based company has deployed over 1,000 employees and drivers to support its logistics activities in view of the ongoing lock-down in the country, company Joint Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan said.

Dubbed as 'Corona Warriors,' the personnel would ensure movement of essential goods and services during the lockdown across the length and breadth of the country, he said. The leading end-to-end supply chain management services company has provided 'Corona Kavach,' a protective personal equipment (PPE) to the front line team besides training them to maintain social distancing while they perform their duties.

"With the prevailing challenges, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has been responding in supply chain of food, pharmacy, life saving equipment and other essentials across the length and breadth of the country," he told PTI. TVS SCS has a great opportunity to be a leading fleet player as it comes into terms and battles this 'particular pandemic'.

Viswanathan said the 'corona kavach' provides guidelines and personal protection equipment for people who were operating at the frontline. "We have 65 locations across India and we are engaged actively with the Central government through the nodal agencies to make sure that speedy and hassle free transport are done..," he added.

On the challenges and opportunities faced, Viswanathan said the challenges were the real opportunities as customers (clients) use their own assembly lines to redo to manufacture ventilators, while many of the FMCG clients have made their own assembly line to make PPE. "we were able to quickly be very vigilant and agile to the opportunity.. the fact that we have 65 locations is a great opportunity for us to talk to them (customers) and convert it into a great testimony to the (TVS) brand", he said.

Asked how they were able to instill the confidence among truck drivers during the current situation, he said the company was working with operators who have a 'strong relationship with driver partners'. The company's ability to constantly engage with the government agencies also made sure that they would have least hurdle to move across the state boundaries.

"In short, I think the TVS brand helps very strongly, our measures to protect the people who are in front-line and third constantly engaging with nodal agencies", he said. Viswanathan said the company was also able to monitor the movement of each and every truck through technology and would also be able to reach out to drivers if they were stranded or faced any difficulty.

"We also provide protective equipment and gear to drivers which also provides confidence.", he said. TVS SCS was already working with the government of Karnataka in managing health care equipment services and spares in primary health centres, community health centre, district and government hospitals.

The company was also closely engaging with other state governments and private health care organisations to replicate the services. TVS SCS CEO R Shankar said, "During this critical lockdown, we are proactively reaching out to organisations who are dealing with food, drug and other essential commodities to be able meet their immediate logistics,".

