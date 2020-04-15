Left Menu
Paytm General Insurance Ltd names Vineet Arora as MD, CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:29 IST
Paytm General Insurance Ltd names Vineet Arora as MD, CEO

Digital payments major Paytm on Wednesday said it has named Vineet Arora as the managing director and chief executive officer of Paytm General Insurance Ltd. The appointment, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is a step for Paytm to further its journey into the insurance sector with an immediate focus on General Insurance, the company said in a statement.

Arora will lead the efforts to provide industry-leading solutions in the general insurance space, where Paytm continues to explore options to enter the sector, it added. "The financial service solutions that Paytm is building for millions in India are relevant globally as well. With Paytm leading the way I believe just like payments, the general insurance industry would also go through a major transformation going forward," Arora said.

Previously, Arora served as the managing director and chief executive officer of Aegon Life Insurance Company and was part of the India Leadership team. Before that, he was senior general manager and head Product, Distribution, Marketing and Wealth Management at ICICI Securities Ltd where he built a profitable distribution business across various delivery channels..

