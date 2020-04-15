BIGO Ads starts its mobile advertising business in India

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Ads, a part of BIGO Technology, which has an average of 350 million monthly active users across its platforms, is launching its mobile advertising solutions in India. BIGO Ads, from BIGO Technology, is an ads platform, providing mobile marketing solutions globally. Covering more than 150 countries, BIGO Ads integrates mobile marketing solutions into imo, the video and audio calling app with global monthly active users (MAU) of 210 million, and Likee, a short video creation platform with global MAU of 115 million. With its strong user base and high-quality content, BIGO Ads enriches the user portrait system and provides marketing solutions for advertisers and partners in different scenarios.

BIGO Ads utilizes cutting-edge machine learning technology, powerful Artificial Intelligence algorithms, comprehensive big data analysis, and processing capabilities to support branding and performance advertising solutions for advertisers. With various advertising formats, such as Banner, Native, Video and different cooperation models like Programmatic buying, Reserved branding Ads and Auction Bidding Ads, BIGO Ads provides a one-stop integrated marketing solutions for advertisers to reach the targeted audience, increase brand awareness and maximize return of investment (ROI). BIGO Ads announces that Ventes Avenues is to be the authorized reseller in south and west India.

Ventes Avenues is a Mobile Media Company specializing in Mobile Performance and Mobile Audiences. Ventes in its mobile media journey is committed in delivering Audiences with Placement Guarantees, with its innovative ad units especially created for smartphones ensuring viewability and brand safety. Having worked with over 200 advertisers and their advertising agencies across campaigns to help them reach and engage with their audiences. Ventes' USP includes multi-level targeting and direct control over its inventory. Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO of Ventes Avenues says, "Ventes Avenues is delighted to partner with Bigo in India, we are honored to be chosen and have set up dedicated teams for both Likee and imo here in India. Likee and imo makes for a unique engagement opportunity for brands to explore. We are looking forward to new learning, new highs and doing path breaking work with BIGO here in India." BIGO Ads is glad to partner with Ventes Avenues. With Ventes Avenues' in-depth understanding of market and excellent relationship in India, as well as the rich and efficient marketing solutions of BIGO Ads, we will provide advertisers with a better service and achieve marketing objectives.

Now BIGO Ads is ready in India, we are looking forward to new collaboration opportunities with local business. Go BIG with BIGO Ads! PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.