Hyundai donates medical equipment to fight COVID-19 in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:27 IST
Hyundai donates medical equipment to fight COVID-19 in TN

Korean automajor Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday donated medical equipment to the district administration of Kancheepuram to help fight against coronavirus pandemic. Senior executives of the Hyundai Motor India Foundation handed over Personal Protective Equipment and dry rations to district collector P Ponniah.

The dry rations were meant for distribution to those in need in the district, surrounding the manufacturing facilities of Hyundai Motor India at neighbouring Sriperumbudur. Also, the company said it would hand over 10,000 kits of PPEs and dry rations to district administrations of Tiruvallur and Chennai in coming days.

The auto-maker said it has donated Rs 5 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund and was taking wide range of other initiatives towards the battle against COVID-19..

