Left Menu
Development News Edition

TEXPROCIL chairman appeals for immediate announcement of relief package for the exporters

Exporters of textiles and clothing are passing through unprecedented times, said Dr K.V. Srinivasan, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:37 IST
TEXPROCIL chairman appeals for immediate announcement of relief package for the exporters
Dr K.V. Srinivasan, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exporters of textiles and clothing are passing through unprecedented times, said Dr K.V. Srinivasan, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL). Exporters have closed down their production facilities due to the lockdown on account of COVID-19. Dr Srinivasan pointed out that overseas buyers are cancelling orders on a large scale and even payments are not being released by the buyers to the exporters on shipments already made.

Exporters are under severe financial constraints with many of them finding it extremely difficult to pay salaries and wages to the workers for the lockdown period as per the Government's directives. Further, there is uncertainty as to when the situation will be back to normal. "Exporters are keenly looking forward towards the announcement of a financial package by the Government immediately without any delay to sustain and survive in exports business," said Dr Srinivasan.

The Chairman, TEXPROCIL urged the Government to provide interest-free working capital term loans to the exporters to cover the cost of salaries and wages. Exporters are facing huge problems as their buyers are delaying payments against export bills for shipments already made.

On the other hand, most of the exporters have entered into forwarding contracts with the banks and now they are unable to surrender the committed amounts on the foreign exchange under these contracts due to delay in receiving the payments. As a result, exporters have to face huge losses as they are forced to either cancel or roll over the forward contracts which involve penalty and other charges. Dr Srinivasan suggested that banks should not charge a penalty for the cancellation or rollover of forwarding contracts entered with them by the exporters.

For the Spinning sector, Dr Srinivasan requested to include Cotton Yarn under the MEIS and the ROSCTL scheme since these schemes now stand valid as the validity of the Foreign Trade Policy has been extended till March 31, 2021. He also urged to include fabrics under the ROSCTL scheme. To address the liquidity problems being faced by the exporters, Dr Srinivasan urged the Government to release all pending claims under the TUF scheme and the erstwhile ROSL scheme for Made-ups and Garments, automatic enhancement of bank limits for the exporters by 25 per cent and the extension of the Interest Equalization Scheme beyond March 31, 2020, and to cover Cotton Yarn under this scheme.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

CDC director says some U.S. states may be ready to reopen May 1

The director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday he believes 19 or 20 U.S. states have had a limited impact from the new coronavirus and their governors believe they may be ready to reopen by Presiden...

Pandemic could trigger social unrest in some countries -IMF

New waves of social unrest could erupt in some countries if government measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic are seen as insufficient or unfairly favoring the wealthy, the IMF said in a new report on Wednesday.Governments had alread...

Vietnam to extend coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces for 7 days

Vietnam will extend its coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, for seven days, although restrictions will be lifted in some areas outside of the Southeast Asian countrys main cities, the government said ...

CBDT issues over 10.2 lakh refunds to help taxpayers in COVID-19 crisis

In pursuance to the Governments decision vide Press Note on 8th April 2020 to issue pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh in order to help taxpayers in a COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT today said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020