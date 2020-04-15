Left Menu
Leading mobility platform Ola said on Wednesday it is partnering with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support essential mobility during COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:52 IST
Ola partners with BMC to enable essential medical trips in Mumbai
Ola cars are equipped with essentials like masks and sanitisers. Image Credit: ANI

Leading mobility platform Ola said on Wednesday it is partnering with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support essential mobility during COVID-19. Ola has provided a dedicated fleet of cars to BMC to help ferry medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals in Mumbai.

The cars will also be used to ferry doctors and BMC officials across Mumbai to help the frontline warriors fight against COVID-19. "We look forward to working with Ola to find more ways of helping Mumbaikars in our fight against COVID-19 in the true spirit of the city," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Ola said it is working closely with the authorities to ensure all drivers and cars are equipped with essentials like masks and sanitisers and will also make certain that the earmarked cars are thoroughly disinfected regularly. "We stand committed to our resolve of ensuring help to as many people during these turbulent times," said Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications at Ola.

Recently, the company launched a new category called 'Ola Emergency' in Bengaluru, Vizag and Nashik to help citizens get to hospitals for non-COVID related medical trips. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

