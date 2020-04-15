Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of America profit nearly halves as loan loss provisions soar

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:49 IST
Bank of America profit nearly halves as loan loss provisions soar

Bank of America Corp reported a steep drop in first-quarter profit as it prepared for billions in potential loan losses amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic would plunge the economy into its worst recession in generations. Sweeping lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus have shutterred businesses around the world, forced dramatic interest rate cuts and put nearly 17 million Americans out of work, prompting Wall Street banks to set aside billions to cover for potential losses.

Including BofA's reserve build of $3.6 billion, the top four U.S. lenders have set aside a combined $14.2 billion in loan loss provisions. BofA's total provisions is more than three times its actual first-quarter loan losses of $1.1 billion. However, BofA is still growing its loan book in the hope that it can position itself as part of the solution to this financial crisis, rather than the culprit as in 2008.

Even with all the challenges, analysts expect BofA, known as a more conservative bank, to weather the downturn better than its peers due to its smaller exposure to credit cards and tighter credit standards. "Of the three money center banks they are probably in the best position in terms of credit," UBS analyst Saul Martinez said in an interview.

The second-largest U.S. bank by assets used its fortified balance sheet to extend an additional $57 billion in loans, or a 6% increase during the quarter, as cash-strapped companies tapped credit lines and sought new loans to help tide them through the crisis. Overall, net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $3.54 billion, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter, coming in below the 46 cents per share predicted by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Bank of America was also the first major bank to participate in the U.S. Treasury's $349 billion small business rescue program, while other banks were hesitant to begin accepting applications due to scant details from government officials. The bank started accepting applications within hours of the official launch and said it received 279,000 small business loan applications through April 8 under the Paycheck Protection Program, totalling $43 billion.

But BofA's eagerness to lend a hand has not earned it much credit from critics who say banks can do more to help small businesses customers who say they aren't getting the help they need. Bank of America has already faced lawsuits and backlash from politicians including Senator Marco Rubio for its handling of relief programs.

"During the quarter, we suspended our buyback program to provide additional support to the economy," Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Aarogya Setu becomes world fastest app to reach 50 mn download: Niti Aayog CEO

Governments mobile app Aarogya Setu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, has become the worlds fastest app to reach 50 million downloads in just 13 days, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi i...

Yemen's war-scarred hospitals gear up to combat coronavirus threat

In a hospital in the Yemeni city of Taiz, medics scarred by five years of war are marshaling scant resources to face a new enemy.The coronavirus epidemic has yet to make clear inroads in Yemen, with the little testing that has been done unc...

Beard or not?: Kartik Aaryan asks fans

Sharing a close-up selfie of himself, actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday reached out to his social media fans and sought their help to make a decision with his beard. The 29-year-old, in the shared picture on Instagram, can be seen dressed in...

IWL-winning coach turns social worker to help people amid coronavirus crisis

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, Indian Womens League-winning coach Priya PV has turned into a social worker to contribute to a helpline centre that aims at getting essential medical and food supplies to the people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020