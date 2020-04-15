Exporters' body hails limited resumption of manufacturing activities

Exporters' body FIEO on Wednesday welcomed the government move to resume export-oriented manufacturing units as the first step to relax the coronavirus-driven lockdowns. Earlier in the day, the Union home ministry issued revised guidelines allowing opening of economic activities by units in rural areas (outside municipal limits), export-oriented units (EoUs), special economic zones (SEZs), units in industrial townships and industrial estates.

Sharad Kumar Saraf, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) , said, "The move will help in opening of 80-85 per cent of manufacturing gradually and augmenting supply bringing exports and manufacturing back on track. "The move would also give a positive signal to the world that India is confident to contain COVID-19 through its well thought and early measures," he said.

Describing the move as a psychological boost to migrant workers who have been getting desperate with extended lockdown, he said that it will be just counting a few days to contribute to the nation. The industry is also relieved as the wage and other charges will cause lesser burden on them with the commencement of production, he added.

Saraf urged the government to allow exporters with EXIM code to issue passes to the staff since documents are important to show proof of delivery and negotiation when it comes to exports. "Exporters having import-export code numbers may be allowed passes for two persons, once a week, to collect documents from the office for submission to banks, shipping lines, courier companies, etc," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.