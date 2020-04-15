Left Menu
Telangana to come out with lockdown exit plan for IT firms

PTI | Telangana | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:41 IST
Hyderabad, April 15 (PTI)The Telangana government will prepare a lockdown exit plan for the IT companies soon, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday,as he outlined the strategy to contain the COVID-19 spread in the State. The minister interacted with the captains of the IT industry over a video call and gave an overview of the strategy being followed by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official release said.

The industry captains have expressed satisfaction over the steps initiated by the state government and assured all possible assistance to the ongoing relief measures being implemented in the state, it said. The minister thanked the representatives of the IT industry for partnering with the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary IT and Industries, also participated in the interaction, the release said. Meanwhile, Natco Pharma Limited donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits worth Rs 2.50 crore and also facilitated medicines and equipment worth Rs 1.50 crore to help augment the state's combat on COVID19, a separate release from the government said.

Malabar Group of Companies and Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd donated Rs One crore each to the CM Relief Fund.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

