G20 agrees to temporary debt standstill for poorest countries

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:13 IST
Representative image

The Group of 20 nations announced support Wednesday for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world's poorest nations as they struggle to deal with the coronavirus pandemic

"We support a time-bound suspension of debt service payments for the poorest countries that request forbearance," the G20 finance ministers and central bankers said in a communique following their virtual meeting. "All bilateral official creditors will participate in this initiative." The group also called on private creditors, working through the Institute of International Finance, to participate in the initiative.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

