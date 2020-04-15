Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of America gives dour economic outlook, profit falls

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:57 IST
Bank of America gives dour economic outlook, profit falls

Bank of America Corp reported a 48.5% drop in first-quarter net income on Wednesday, warning that it anticipated a recession because of the novel coronavirus and setting aside an additional $3.6 billion to cover potential losses. The second-largest U.S. bank by assets, a bellwether of the economy, said it analysed a number of recessionary scenarios in arriving at the view that economic output would drop significantly in the second quarter.

The bank's analysis showed growth would recover slowly from the second quarter, "with negative growth rates in GDP extending well into 2021," Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said. Bank of America's shares fell 7% to $22.07.

Bank of America joined other major Wall Street banks in their dour outlook on the economy, providing new details about the impact sweeping lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus have had on the economy. Other major lenders, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co, also bulked up reserves to absorb potential losses.

Including BofA's reserve build of $3.6 billion, the top four U.S. lenders have set aside a combined $14.2 billion in loan loss provisions. BofA's total provisions is more than three times its actual first-quarter loan losses of $1.1 billion. In recent days, amid signs that the spread of coronavirus may be peaking in some areas, governments have started examining when and how they should re-open the economy. Investors and economists are also debating what an eventual recovery would look like.

In a call with analysts, Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said the bank was still waiting for signs that the situation was stabilizing. The bank had seen lower demand for loans from businesses such as credit cards and mortgages through the first two weeks of April compared with the levels in February, before the coronavirus crisis hit United States with full force, Moynihan said.

"We're watching to see these stabilize at some level of activity," Moynihan said. "And we'll keep watching that as states, cities and the federal government focuses on reopening the economy." CFO Donofrio, however, said a rush by companies to get loans as they worried about their ability to meet immediate cash needs like payrolls had peaked in March and returned to normal levels in the first week of April.

Bank of America said it extend an additional $57 billion in loans, or a 6% increase during the quarter. Overall, net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $3.54 billion, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter, coming in below the 46 cents per share predicted by analysts, according to Refinitiv data. Net interest income declined 2% to $12.1 billion, as interest rates fell.

Sales and trading revenue, excluding certain valuation adjustments, increased 22% to $4.3 billion, with higher revenues in both fixed income and equities. The bank said it increased its global markets balance sheet by $130 billion in early March compared with the year-end to help manage record-breaking market activity. Bank of America, which was the first major bank to participate in the U.S. Treasury's $349-billion small business rescue program, said it started accepting applications within hours of the official launch.

The bank's wealth management arm shifted about 700 advisers to field client inquiries about the U.S. government's $2.3 trillion economic stimulus package. The bank said it received 279,000 small business loan applications through April 8 under the Paycheck Protection Program, totalling $43 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown 2: Relaxation to help bring liquidity in market, says JSW Steel

Welcoming the fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown, JSW Steel on Wednesday said the renewed measures will help restart economic activity and allow liquidity in the market. As per the fresh government guidelines issued on Wednes...

Goldman Sachs buys shares worth over Rs 176 cr in IndusInd Bank

Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte on Wednesday picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank, through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange NSE, Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte-ODI boug...

Rich countries agree to help poorer nations handle debt

The worlds richest countries agreed Wednesday to freeze poor nations debt obligations, shortly after nearly 20 European and African leaders made a joint appeal for a massive international effort to boost Africas coronavirus response, saying...

Nirav Modi's next extradition hearing in PNB fraud case on April 28, faces additional CBI charges

A UK court has extended the judicial remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering case, for a hearing to take plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020