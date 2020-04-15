Left Menu
Over 3,700 stranded foreign national sent back through Mumbai airport: MIAL

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:06 IST
Over 3,700 stranded foreign national sent back through Mumbai airport: MIAL

AAI-GVK group-run Mumbai airport on Wednesday said it has helped transport more than 3,700 foreign nationals back to their respective countries, who were stranded due to the suspension of all commercial air passenger services amid the lockdown, with 20 repatriation flights in the last three weeks. Besides, during the same time the airport has also maintained seamless cargo operations and conducted close to 240 cargo services as well, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

Working in tandem with the stakeholders in the aviation industry and the respective embassies, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has facilitated the operation of flights carrying the stranded passengers from Mumbai to London, Atlanta, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris and Tokyo among others, it said. Following the directive issued by the Central Government to combat the coronavirus outbreak, all commercial passenger flights suspended in a bid to stop the spread of the global pandemic, the private airport operator said.

Furthermore, the Mumbai airport has recorded the highest number of exports and import delivery of cargo in a single day in India, MIAL said without sharing any specific numbers..

