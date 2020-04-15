Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3,100 tonnes wheat procured in Punjab on day 1

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:57 IST
Over 3,100 tonnes wheat procured in Punjab on day 1

Over 3,100 metric tonnes of wheat was procured on the first day of procurement in Punjab on Wednesday, an official statement said.           The procurement agencies had purchased 18,309 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat on the corresponding day of last year.            Different procurement agencies, including Food Corporation of India, procured wheat from the grain markets across the state.             Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the state government has set up 1,867 procurement centres and 1,824 mandi yards for the purchase of crop.             The state government is expecting to procure 135 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in the current rabi marketing season. The Centre has fixed Rs 1,925 per quintal as minimum support price for wheat.             Though the state authorities said they had made all arrangements for the smooth procurement of crop, farmers at many places were under the impression that there was a ceiling of bringing 50 quintals of crop per farmer.            However, officials made it clear that a farmer may bring as much crop as he wants to the grain market but he will be issued separate passes for each tractor trolley.             Around 6,200 passes were issued for the first day of procurement and 18,000 passes will be issued for Thursday and 42,000 for Friday, officials said.             The state government has decided to issue about 27 lakh passes to wheat growers for bringing their crop to the grain markets for procurement, as part of the measures to prevent overcrowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The market committee is issuing passes to arthiyas (commission agents) who in turn give them to farmers for bringing their crop to mandis. Meanwhile, the Punjab Mandi Board issued directions to all the secretaries of the Market Committees across the state to initiate strict action against any person found causing hindrance in the procurement operations. The directions came after a section of arthiyas had threatened to boycott wheat procurement.             Ravi Bhagat, Secretary, Mandi Board said it has come to their notice that a certain section of arthiyas had threatened to boycott the procurement operations during rabi marketing season 2020-21, which would not be tolerated at any cost

He further pointed out that the Mandi Board had already issued necessary directions to cancel the licences of all such erring arthiyas and warned them of further action under the strict Disaster Management Act, 2005. In order to ensure that farmers do not face any harassment, Bhagat further directed immediate cancellation of all farmers' passes issued to those arthiyas threatening to go on strike and re-issuance of an equivalent number of passes to other arhtiyas operating in the same mandi. Bhagat also said the crop arrivals were slow and in some mandis, there was no wheat arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turks call for Netflix boycott after rumours of gay character in new show

Rumours of a gay character in a new Turkish Netflix series, Love 101, have ignited calls for a boycott of the streaming service and sharp criticism from the broadcast regulator.A furore erupted after a now-deleted Twitter account love101net...

23 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the States count of virus-infected cases to 525, said the Health Department. With three new deaths, the total number of fatalities in the State has reached 14. A...

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions to be eased in some sectors from Apr 20 to open up economy; spitting to be a punishable offence

Agriculture, construction, Information Technology and industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas are among some sectors where the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions will be lifted with safeguards from April 20 in a bid to kickstart...

Rahul demands emergency ration cards for those facing shortage of foodgrains

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. In a tweet, he said lakhs of people are not able t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020