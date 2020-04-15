Left Menu
Gold imports dip 14.23 pc to USD 28.2 bn during 2019-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:29 IST
Gold imports dip 14.23 pc to USD 28.2 bn during 2019-20

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's current account deficit (CAD), fell 14.23 per cent to USD 28.2 billion during 2019-20, according to commerce ministry data. Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 32.91 billion in 2018-19.

The decline in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit to USD 152.88 billion during the last fiscal, as against USD 184 billion a year ago. Gold imports have been recording negative growth since December last year.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.

To mitigate the negative impact of gold imports on trade deficit and CAD, the government increased the import duty on the metal to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent. Industry experts claim that businesses in the sector are shifting their manufacturing bases to neighbouring countries due to the high duty.

Gems and jewellery exporters had asked for reduction in import duty to 4 per cent. Gems and jewellery exports declined 11 per cent to USD 35.8 billion in 2019-20.

The country's gold imports dipped by 3 per cent in value terms to USD 32.8 billion in 2018-19. The CAD, which is the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange, narrowed to 0.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) or USD 6.3 billion in July-September 2019, from 2.9 per cent of GDP or USD 19 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to the Reserve Bank''s data.

