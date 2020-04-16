Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi govt to setup paid-quarantine facilities in 3 hotels

Updated: 16-04-2020 00:31 IST
The Delhi government will set up quarantine facilities at three private hotels in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday. People using quarantine facilities at the Welcome Hotel, the Vivanta by Taj and the Piccadily Hotel will have to pay Rs 3,100, excluding the Goods and Services Tax, per day, according to the official.

The official said these hotels are located in the Southwest District of Delhi. The district administration has issued orders for setting up the paid-quarantine facilities by reserving 767 rooms in these hotels. The move comes three days after the government directed all district magistrates to identify paid-quarantine facilities in their respective areas in wake of coronavirus outbreak in the national capital.

"The payment at these hotels will be made by the actual beneficiary from the day the beneficiary occupies the room. However, request for payment of advance may be avoided," the official said. Laundry facility to be provided to such guests will be separated in such a way so that it does not mix up with the laundry facility of other guests.

"Meals to such guest will be served in their rooms only in disposable plates," the official added..

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

