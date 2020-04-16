IndusInd Bank rallies over 4 pc after Goldman Sachs buys shares

IndusInd Bank rallies over 4 pc after Goldman Sachs buys sharesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:02 IST
The scrip of IndusInd Bank on Thursday went rose over 4 per cent after Goldman Sachs (Singapore) picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in the company through an open market transaction. The scrip gained 4.17 per cent to Rs 441.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 4.22 per cent to Rs 442.
According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 14 lakh shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 176.42 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IndusInd Bank
- Goldman Sachs
- Singapore
- NSE
- BSE
ALSO READ
UBS Principal Capital Asia buys IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 197 cr
IndusInd Bank deposit shrinks 7 pc in March quarter
India's GDP may plummet to multi-decade low of 1.6 pc in FY21: Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs profit halves on higher loan loss provisions, investment hit
U.S. SEC charges ex-Goldman Sachs banker for bribes to Ghana officials