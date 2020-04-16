Split medical cost into no cost EMIs using Bajaj Finserv's Digital Health EMI Network Card

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] April 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With medical costs often running to the tune of several lakhs, there is a huge need for financial solutions which will ease the burden of paying such hefty bills at one go. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering a Digital Health EMI Network Card that allows customers to fund medical treatments easily on EMIs.

With a pre-approved limit of up to Rs 4 lakh, customers can conveniently pay for their healthcare and wellness bills in monthly installments. With over 5,500 healthcare partners that include multispecialty hospitals, diagnostic centres and wellness institutes, the Digital Health EMI Network Card covers over 800 treatments across 1,000 cities in India.

Here are 5 reasons to opt for the fully Digital Health EMI Network Card: 1. Split the cost of medical treatment into no cost EMIs

On availing treatment at a partner centre, customers can convert steep medical expenses into pocket-friendly EMIs with the Digital Health EMI Network Card. Customers can use the ample EMI financing of up to Rs 4 lakh to address medical issues or even wellness needs. The treatments can range from non-elective surgeries such as a cardiac operation to elective treatments such as a hair transplant. This way, customers can accommodate expensive surgeries without going over budget with the repayment tenor going up to 24 months. 2. Get the card in five minutes, online

Activating the Digital Health EMI Network Card is easy as the process is 100 per cent online. Without leaving home, customers can apply for this card in three simple steps: * Existing customers can apply online by entering their mobile number, the OPT received. Their card gets activated instantly without the need of them to submit any documents.

* This hassle-free process simplifies matters and customers can always access the Digital Health EMI Network Card on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app. * New customers can avail health EMI financing by visiting a partner clinic or hospital while availing treatment there. Once their KYC documents and NACH mandate are shared, their card gets activated instantly.

3. Avail a wide range of treatments from top centres The Digital Health EMI Network Card can be used at over 1,000 cities in India at over 5,500 multispecialty hospitals (MSH), Non-MSH, diagnostic centres and pharmacies.

For instance, here's a snapshot of what customers can get: * Services at a multispecialty centre like Apollo Hospitals

* Slimming and beauty treatment through a partner like VLCC * Dental care through a clinic like Sabka Dentist

* Diagnostic tests through a centre like Suburban Diagnostics Through this vast healthcare network, customers get access to a range of treatments. These include:

* Urology treatment * Rheumatology treatment

* Plastic surgeries * Psychiatric treatment and counselling sessions

* Obstetrics and gynaecology treatment * Hair treatment

* Dermatology treatment 4. Obtain access to additional benefits

The Digital Health EMI Network Card also gives access to a complimentary Personal Accident Cover of up to Rs 1 lakh. All customers need to do is pay a one-time joining fee of Rs 707 and avail the card's several benefits. Besides this, a card-holder can not only pay for his or her treatments but also finance the medical care for his/her whole family. What's more, with pharmacy and diagnostic partners, all aspects of healthcare are covered by the Digital Health EMI Network Card. 5. Use the card across cities and get offers from healthcare partners

No matter where customers sign-up for the Digital Health EMI Network Card, they can use it in any city in India, allowing them to meet their healthcare needs no matter where they are. Besides, deals and discounts offered by partners make healthcare spend even more affordable. For example, cardholders can get a discount of 25 per cent at Apollo Pharmacy, flat 30 per cent at Medlife and up to 20 per cent at Metropolis Labs. All the latest offers are listed on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app. With the Digital Health EMI Network Card, healthcare no longer needs to take a toll on personal finances. To get instant approval on the Digital Health EMI Network Card, customers can check their pre-approved offer or apply online and get it now, without any worry.

