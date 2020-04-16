During lockdown, Vakrangee to deploy mobile van facility across India to provide ATM and other key essential services to the citizens

Left Menu
Vakrangee feels proud to share that during a lockdown situation due to Covid-19 pandemic, they have successfully launched the mobile van in MMR region which is fully equipped to provide key essential services to citizens.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:10 IST
Vakrangee Kendra. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vakrangee feels proud to share that during a lockdown situation due to Covid-19 pandemic, they have successfully launched the mobile van in MMR region which is fully equipped to provide key essential services to citizens. Mobile van facility will operate between 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM daily including Sunday and will also maintain complete safety protocols, proper hygiene and social distancing for people queuing up for the services.

This service would eliminate the need to travel for citizens for key essential services such as ATM, Business Correspondent (BC) Banking, Tele Medicine, and Online Pharmacy & Mobile Recharges. Citizens would be able to get these services at their doorstep. The company plans to extend these services across India shortly. In light of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 that was invoked by the Government, all non-essential service providers/officers need to follow restraint and remain closed.

However, establishments providing essential services are excluded such as providers of services such as banking and ATM, drinking water & sewage, food & groceries, hospitals, medical stores and centres, telephone and Internet services. Vakrangee Kendra outlets are one stop shops providing key essential services such as -

* Business Correspondent (BC) Banking Services * ATM Services

* Online Pharmacy * Telemedicine health services - including unlimited tele & video consultation with expert doctors & home blood test facility

* Online shopping of groceries Overall, more than 10,000 kendras are operational across India to provide the key essential services and thus serving the nation.

Vakrangee's entire teams including franchisees are fully committed to fulfil their duties and responsibilities and help the citizens to avail these essential services. At the same time, health of the franchisees and customers is important and all Vakrangee Kendras are maintaining complete safety protocols and also maintaining proper hygiene at the outlets.

"We are proud to share that during such a crucial crisis situation of Covid-19 pandemic and also in the situation of lockdown in the country, we are able to introduce the mobile van facility and we are helping everyone to get access to essential services at their doorstep", said Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. "We are committed towards our duty and responsibility to make sure that key services are available to the citizens. We believe at this moment of crises, it is our duty to help people and make these essential services available at the citizens to make their lives easier", added Nandwana.

Vakrangee currently has 23,000 plus (10,000 plus Operational & 13,000 plus under on-boarding process) outlets, which are spread across 30 States & UTs, 500 plus districts and 6,150 plus postal codes. More than 70 per cent of these outlets are in tier 5 and 6 towns. Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras by 2020 and further enhance it to reach 3,00,000 Nextgen outlets by FY 2024-25.

