IndusInd Bank commits Rs 30 crore towards COVID -19 relief work

IndusInd Bank committed Rs 30 crore to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday and said it has been working with government agencies across several states to provide relief efforts.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:49 IST
The bank has mandate to collect contributions towards PM CARES Fund. Image Credit: ANI

IndusInd Bank committed Rs 30 crore to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday and said it has been working with government agencies across several states to provide relief efforts. The private sector lender has supplied face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves to the affected areas. It is also working on facilitating personal protective equipment for medical officials on duty.

The bank said it has been given a mandate of opening an account towards the collection of contributions towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund. IndusInd Bank started operations in 1994 and caters to consumer and corporate customers. Its technology platform supports multi-channel delivery capabilities.

As on December 31 last year, it had 1,851 branches and banking outlets besides 2,721 ATMs spread across 746 geographical locations of the country. (ANI)

