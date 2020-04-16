Left Menu
Development News Edition

IET India launches 'IET India Digital Conversations' amidst growing concerns about the pandemic

The IET organises more than 200 events across the country in line with its vision of 'Working to engineer a better world'.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:57 IST
IET India launches 'IET India Digital Conversations' amidst growing concerns about the pandemic
IET India. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The IET organises more than 200 events across the country in line with its vision of 'Working to engineer a better world'. These include conferences, seminars, networking events and panel discussions. Each of these focuses on the latest ideas, technologies, insights and debates on key topics affecting engineers and technicians across the globe.

IET India has re-engineered these events in response to the global pandemic - COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown across the world and has launched IET India Digital Conversations. As a part of the IET's continuous quest to deliver insights that will help its members and partners tide over this challenge, these digital conversations will feature national as well as global experts from various fields to exchange ideas on critical issues around work, tech and move.

Episode 1 of these conversations dealt with 'Navigating your career through COVID-19' and was held on March 27, 2020. Industry leaders and thought leaders walked us through the aspects of change that will impact our career within the framework of Tech, Work and Move. Episode 2 was on "Mind - Your own business, maintaining our sanity at the times of a pandemic". The session focused on mental wellness and the impact of lockdown & isolation and featured mental health experts from around the world.

IET India understood how to recognise the potential challenges that could be dealt with due to the lockdown and the best practices to avoid them. The topics ranged from loneliness, anxiety, self-isolation and stress during the current uncertainty. The link to both these recording can be found on IET India's YouTube channel.

Episode 3 of IET India digital conversations scheduled on April 17, 2020 is titled, 'Adapt, Improvise and Overcome: The essential skills post the pandemic'. This conversation will focus on understanding the skills that will be needed post the pandemic as we rebuild the world. The experts will discuss how to craft strategies that will enable employees and organisations effectively deal with skilling and learning challenges that this pandemic brings. Check out social media handles to know more.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, US should help each other during pandemic: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said on ThursdayPresident Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each...

Please shut up: TM Krishna's jibe on 'filmy types' living in farm houses, apartments

Vocalist-activist TM Krishna on Thursday called out film personalities for tone-deaf messaging amid the coronavirus pandemic and asked them to stay quiet if they cannot be honest about what is staring at us everyday. The Chennai-based singe...

Hit by lockdown, online coaching comes to rescue of competitive exams aspirants

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought various sectors to a grinding halt, students preparing for various entrance examinations are switching to online coaching portals which have remained immune to the nationwide lockdown. While all exams...

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total rises to 74

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 74, a top official said on Thursday. According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, Buxar district has reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020