Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Tata Trusts airlifts critical supplies worth Rs 150 cr for deployment across India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:56 IST
COVID-19: Tata Trusts airlifts critical supplies worth Rs 150 cr for deployment across India

Tata Trusts on Thursday said it is airlifting critical supplies, including PPE kits, surgical masks and gloves, worth Rs 150 crore for deployment across the country to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic in association with Tata International Ltd. The items being imported comprise personal protection equipment (PPE) kits which include coveralls, masks and gloves, N95/KN95 masks and surgical masks of different grades, the philantrophic organsation said in a statement.

Tata Trusts further said the "consignment of about one crore individual units will arrive in multiple batches and will be deployed where these are most needed across the country in the coming weeks". "The total value committed so far for sourcing of such materials is about Rs 150 crore," it said.

Tata Trusts said its intervention follows Chairman Ratan Tata's call that "urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face". Earlier last month, Tata Trusts and Tata group firms have together pledged Rs 1,500 crore in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, out of which Tata Trusts had committed Rs 500 crore contribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4,869, report says it could be higher

Irans official death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 92 to reach 4,869 on Thursday but a parliamentary report said the actual number could be much higher.Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur, speaking on state television, also s...

2 floors of Mumbai's Byculla Fire Station building isolated after kin of fire officer tests COVID-19 positive

Two floors of Byculla Fire Stations residential building here were isolated as a precautionary measure after two family members of a fire officer tested COVID-19 positive. Two family members of an officer posted at Byculla Fire Station test...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Exclusive New York taps McKinsey to develop Trump-proof economic reopening planNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired high-powered consultants to develop a science-based plan for ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mixed blessing for some, as South Africa shelters homeless in schools, stadiumsSouth Africa, like many nations, has long viewed homelessness as an inevitable fact of modern life, but the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020