Tech startup Simply Local launches app to enhance community engagement

Tech startup Simply Local on Thursday said it has launched an app to enhance community engagement where people can discuss local issues as well as security related matters, and promote home businesses through exchanging information. Simply Local President Nikhil K Bapna said that the focused is on content sharing to bring local communities together.

"From local issues, security issues, promoting home businesses, connecting with local vendors, sharing news to discussing about society, the app promotes community engagement at various levels," he said. The app, Bapna said, will connect societies and communities digitally and help each other by sharing information and solutions.

"While some societies are facing issues with groceries; elderly people in certain societies are finding it difficult to get access over medical and essential facilities; some societies might be facing community quarantine due to a Covid-19 positive case. The app will help RWAs to cater to their respective society's needs as per the requirements during this crucial crisis," he added. Bapna has studied and worked in the US for many years before returning to India. He established Simply Local in 2016.

