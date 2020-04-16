COVID-19: Marico launches hand sanitiser under Mediker brand

FMCG major Marico Ltd on Thursday announced its foray into hand sanitiser category with the launch of 'Mediker Sanitizer' as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. As the demand for hand hygiene essentials reaches its peak, Marico is introducing its product in the category under Mediker label, a 50-year-old brand with a strong niche equity in the protection space, the company said in a statement.

These hand sanitiser packs have 70 per cent alcohol content that is sufficient to kill 99.9 per cent germs without water, ensuring effective protection on-the-go from disease-causing germs, it claimed. "To start with, Marico plans to donate a part of the production of the sanitisers to some of the Suraksha Stores - a unique private public initiative where FMCG companies including Marico are collectively supporting the government in helping neighbourhood grocery stores embrace safe and hygienic practices," the company said.

In addition, some will also be allocated to the community and its partner eco-system, it added. Commenting on the launch, Marico Ltd Chief Marketing Officer Koshy George said, "With Mediker Sanitizers, we are entering into one of the most critical categories in the country today. It is one of our quickest launches, brought to the forefront in record-time, to address the surging consumer demand given the current pandemic." This newly launched range will be gradually made available across medical stores, kiranas, modern retail outlets and e-commerce platforms in select cities.

The launch augments the company's hygiene portfolio which currently offers anti-lice treatment shampoo and oil under the Mediker brand. Marico said increased hygiene awareness has accelerated global demand for hand sanitisers following the COVID-19 pandemic.

