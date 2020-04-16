Telcos ask Trai for time till April 20 to submit data on prepaid recharge pattern

Telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have approached sector regulator Trai seeking time till April 20 to submit data on recharge pattern of prepaid users. Trai, earlier this week, had asked operators to explain the pattern of mobile phone recharge by prepaid users during the lockdown period, as it examined uninterrupted services.

Source privy to the development told PTI that telecom companies have asked Trai for time till April 20 to provide the details. The operators have said that assimilating information would require additional time given the ongoing lockdown, and that 24 hour turnaround would be difficult. The regulator had given operators 24 hours to revert with data on recharge pattern during the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

